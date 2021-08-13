The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to “Neutral”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

