The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to robust business trends in the apparel industry, which helped the company to swing back to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results, with earnings and sales also increasing on a year over year and two-year basis. The top line benefited from strength in its Old Navy and Athleta brands, growth in the Gap business in North America, and market share gains. This along with improved margins aided the bottom line. The company continued to witness strong momentum in its digital business. Digital sales increased 61% year on year and 82% sequentially. Also, the reopening of majority of the company’s stores aided sales. The sturdy top line performance and strong margins helped the company return to bottom line growth.”

Get The Gap alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

The Gap stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. Analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $7,668,387. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.