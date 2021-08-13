The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 98.0% in July

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.