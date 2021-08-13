The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The First Bancshares by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

