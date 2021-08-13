The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of XONE opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

