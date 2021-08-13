The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

