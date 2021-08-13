The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

