The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

