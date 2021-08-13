The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

CG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

