The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.
CG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37.
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
