The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 3.5%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 11,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,200,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $28,923,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $100,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

