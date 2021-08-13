The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $25.00

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

SKIN opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,903,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

