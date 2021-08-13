The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 1,324,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,842. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

