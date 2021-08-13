The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $96,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 144,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 486,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,936 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

