The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after purchasing an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

