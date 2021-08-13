Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $218.20. 154,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

