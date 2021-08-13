Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,613 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

