Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.20. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

