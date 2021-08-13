Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

