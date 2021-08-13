Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $850.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $700.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $722.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.18. The firm has a market cap of $715.04 billion, a PE ratio of 376.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $313.45 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.