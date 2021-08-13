Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.07. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 19,027 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.