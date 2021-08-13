Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 21% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Terracoin has a market cap of $690,238.26 and $155.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,435.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.04 or 0.01354653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00350414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00119974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.