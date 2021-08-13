Terra (LUNA) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $16.87 or 0.00037892 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $6.95 billion and $452.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,440,158 coins and its circulating supply is 411,832,696 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

