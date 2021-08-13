Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) is one of 869 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Terns Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Terns Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4890 18275 39911 773 2.57

Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 193.83%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -$40.05 million -0.10 Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.31

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. The company also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and GLP-1R, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to address metabolic processes involved in the pathogenesis of NASH. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

