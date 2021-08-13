Ternoa Reaches Market Cap of $16.53 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $510,722.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00143173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00152193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,547.66 or 1.00037606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00867307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

