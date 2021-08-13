Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $118.75. 977,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,267. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.