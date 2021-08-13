TENT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,347.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $664,834.32 and $147,347.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00303488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00130682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00155611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002807 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,827,380 coins and its circulating supply is 37,750,288 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

