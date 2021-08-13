Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

