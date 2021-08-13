Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,078.80

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,078.80 ($14.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,048 ($13.69). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 96,699 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,076.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market cap of £719.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

