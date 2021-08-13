Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) PT Lowered to $5.50

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TELL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

