Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

