Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEF. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.