TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.

TELA stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 79,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $999,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 103,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,727. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

