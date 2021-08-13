Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

NYSE TNK opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

