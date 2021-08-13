Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 16,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,358. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.