Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $71,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

