TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.54.

CEU traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 400,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,807. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.13 million and a P/E ratio of 56.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Insiders sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 over the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

