TD Securities Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

