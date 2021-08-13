TD Securities Downgrades Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to Hold

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

XEBEF stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

