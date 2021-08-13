TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$23.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $16.70 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

