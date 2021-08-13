Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 660,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

