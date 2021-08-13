Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £529.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

