Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of TARS opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.