Taraxa Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Taraxa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded up 70% against the US dollar. Taraxa has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $1.00 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taraxa Coin Profile

Taraxa (CRYPTO:TARA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,852,511 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

