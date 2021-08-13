Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.81.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $913.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 40,389 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,674,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.