Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.81.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $913.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 40,389 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,674,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

