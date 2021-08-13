Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.58. 39,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63. Sysco has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

