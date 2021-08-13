Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Update

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

