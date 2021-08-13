Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Update

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.