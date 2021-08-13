Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $105,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $51.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.