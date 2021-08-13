Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Swisscom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

