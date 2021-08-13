SVB Leerink Weighs in on ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Wang forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWAV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.79. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock worth $26,872,055. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.