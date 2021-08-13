SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,538. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $412,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

